Octogenarian missing since leaving hospital Wednesday in Quebec City

Jean-Clément Cloutier

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an octogenarian who appears to have wandered away after leaving a Quebec City hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) says that Jean-Clément Cloutier, an 85-year-old resident of Quebec City, went to Laval Hospital at about 4:30 p.m. 

He left the hospital in a red Hyundai Elantra 2021 compact vehicle, licence plate E82 WNE and has not been seen since.

Police have learned that he may have attempted to drive to the Lac-Beauport area.

Given his condition, there is reason to be concerned for his health and life, according to police.

Jean-Clément Cloutier is 1.68 m (5'5") tall, weighs 68 kg (150 lbs.), has grey hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses.

Anyone who thinks they see him is asked to call 911.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct 14, 2021.

12

