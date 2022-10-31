Offenbach rocker John McGale has died in a car crash on his birthday

Canadian guitarist, flutist, saxophonist and singer John McGale has died after crashing his car in Lacolle, Que. on Sunday.

He was 66 years old.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) received the call around 2:45 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash. There was no one else in the car.

The SQ confirmed later in the day that McGale died of his injuries.

It was his birthday.

McGale joined the Montreal-based blues rock band Offenbach in 1977 and played with the band until 1985. The band reunited in 1996.

Jonas & the Massive Attraction guitarist Corey Diabo played with McGale often on stage and also on McGale's "Extreme Guitars" album.

Diabo got the call from frontman Jonas Tomalty telling him that their friend had died.

"It was a sad surprise," said Diabo. "I was like, 'What?!' It was totally unexpected... Things like that can happen very quickly and unexpectedly. I was very saddened to hear that. He was such a good guy. He didn't deserve to go so soon or like that."

Diabo said the Montreal and rock music scene is losing a major piece of its history with McGale's passing.

"They're losing one of the old-school true gentlemen musician rockstar guys," he said. "He was well-known and well-respected. He went on his birthday. He was 66 years old. It was quite poetic."



LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: Brian Greenway of April Wine on the passing of John McGale of Offenbach. He talked to Andrew Carter about some of his favourite memories.

Offenbach drummer Michel Landry addressed the news in a Monday Facebook post, describing McGale as "my boss, my mentor, and my dear, dear friend."

"To say anything less than 'he is the main reason for my success in the music business' would be a gross understatement. He opened doors to possibilities and opportunities that a kid from a small town in New Brunswick could only dream about," Landry wrote. "I am and will remain forever in his debt for that and I will miss him immensely."



Premier Francois Legault also voiced his sadness at losing a part of the band he said left a mark in Quebec forever.

"I would like to offer my deepest condolences to all of his loved ones and family," Legault wrote on Twitter.



Quelle triste nouvelle. John McGale, le guitariste d’Offenbach, est décédé en fin de semaine dans un accident de la route à Lacolle. J’aimerais offrir mes plus sincères condoléances à tous ses proches et à sa famille. La musique d’Offenbach aura marqué le Québec à jamais.