Officers who shot Pierre Coriolan were trained for 'active shooter,' not a mental health crisis, coroner finds

A Montreal man who was shot to death by police in 2017 in the midst of a mental health crisis was brought up against officers with the wrong kind of training, the Quebec coroner has found.

Pierre Coriolan only spent about five minutes in the presence of Montreal officers the day he died, after they arrived at his apartment in Centre-Sud, the coroner wrote in a report released Wednesday.

But the death could have potentially been avoided, wrote coroner Luc Malouin -- if the force were in the habit of preparing differently for the kind of 911 call that came in about Coriolan.

"The caller mentions that the person is in distress, that they have mental health problems, that they have been breaking everything in their apartment for several minutes and that they could be armed with a stick or a knife," Malouin wrote.

Coriolan, while he kept a knife in hand after police arrived, moved slowly and did not seem alert, the coroner wrote.

"Arriving near the door of Mr. Coriolan's apartment, the sergeant notices that the door of the apartment is ajar, opens it completely and sees Mr. Coriolan at the back of the apartment, seated on a divan, motionless," he wrote.

"In each of his hands he firmly holds what appear to be knives. He does not seem to realize the presence of the police."

Police had equipped themselves with a taser along the way and used it when Coriolan approached them, but it didn't stop him from walking.

"Mr. Coriolan gets up, turns to the apartment door and begins to walk slowly towards the police with a knife in one hand and what turns out to be a 20-centimetre screwdriver in the other," the coroner wrote.

When he got too close to police, they shot him, and he died from his injuries.

After asking use-of-force experts to testify, the coroner found that the responders acted too quickly -- but that they were following their training. It was the training that was lacking, he concluded.

The experts' "testimony was clear, namely that this operation would have benefited from being done more slowly," he wrote.

"Moreover, the sergeant then in charge of the operation should have stayed behind to keep a complete and objective look at the operation, better analyze it and better direct it."

Nevertheless, "the intervention was carried out according to the training that the police officers had at the time of the events. Indeed, these police officers had not had the most recent training in intervention with people in crisis," Malouin noted.

"They followed the guiding principle of rapid response tactical training, which is to quickly isolate and control the threatening person. This training is still valid for an active shooter, but not for a person whose mental state is disturbed."

Coriolan died in late June of 2017. His loved ones said Wednesday that they are "satisfied" with the coroner's findings, according to a lawyer representing them.

In three months, his family will also have a chance to air the case in court. Coriolan's two sisters have a case pending against the City of Montreal, wrote lawyer Virginie Dufresne-Lemire, and it's scheduled for mid-May.