iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

OHL reinstates Montreal Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mallioux

image.jpg

The Ontario Hockey League has announced that Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux will be reinstated starting Saturday.

Mailloux was suspended indefinitely by the OHL on Sept. 2 due to an incident that took place while the London Knights defenceman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020.

He was fined by Swedish authorities after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.

Mailloux has previously said he "deeply regrets" taking and then sharing that photo with his teammates "to impress them."

The OHL said Mallioux has since undergone therapy and counselling and participated in a personal development plan.

"After reviewing the program, speaking with the player and (personal development plan leader Wendy Glover), and receiving a commitment from the player to continue with his personal development program, the League is satisfied that Logan Mailloux has undertaken the necessary steps and will reinstate him, effective January 1, 2022," the league said in a statement.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 29, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error