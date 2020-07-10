Old Montreal nightclub reports one of its customers has tested positive for COVID-19

Managers at the Old Montreal nightclub La Voûte say a person who went there last Saturday has tested positive for COVID-19.

The club's management posted the news to its Facebook page.

The statement says there's no indication the customer in question was infected at the club — the person began developing symptoms the next day, and was declared positive on Wednesday.

Mask-wearing was mandatory for clients, and the club was providing masks. The statement suggests the person in question claimed to have followed social distancing norms while at the club.

Management is urging customers or staff members who were at La Voûte to get themselves tested.

On Thursday, the club announced it was closing until further notice, in response to the public health department's order that bars stop serving alcohol at midnight.

