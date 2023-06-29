iHeartRadio
Old Montreal restaurant targeted by arson: police


The SPVM arson squad is investigating a fire at Sauvage restaurant in Old Montreal on June 29, 2023. (CTV News/Scott Prouse)

A restaurant in Old Montreal was damaged by an early-morning arson attack on Thursday.

Police (SPVM) were called to the scene at Sauvage restaurant on Saint-Jacques Street, near Saint-Laurent Boulevard, around 4:20 a.m.

Firefighters had noted that a window was broken and a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside.

Police say the building suffered water and fire damage. No one was in the restaurant during the fire and no injuries were reported.

An investigation by the SPVM arson squad is underway.

