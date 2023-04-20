iHeartRadio
Old Montreal tops list of most 'Instagrammable' places in Canada


image.jpg

Quebec is home to two of the top five most photo-worthy destinations in Canada, according to Instagram users – and Old Montreal takes the cake.

The casino comparison site CasinoBonusCA.com conducted an analysis of posts on the photo-sharing app to see how many hashtags were associated with the nation’s top 50 tourist hot spots, and found that Old Montreal topped the list, by far, more than tripling the #2 destination.

Old Montreal had 22.3 million Instagram posts that included its hashtag. In second was Niagara Falls, with 6.3 million posts.

Vieux-Quebec in Quebec City came in fourth with 2.6 million mentions.

"Canada is awash with fantastic tourist destinations that provide amazing photo opportunities, so it’s a testament to Old Montreal’s rich culture and history that it is the most Instagrammable tourist destination in Canada," a spokesperson for CasinoBonusCA.com said in a statement.

"This list will be particularly interesting for people looking for the ideal travel destination for getting those perfect travel photos."

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

 

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by @intense_voyager

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by PAPI (@chubby.papi)

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Guidatour - Visites guidées (@guidatourmtl)

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by Gulnar & Afshad (@cococoupleadventures)



CANADA’S PHOTO HOT SPOTS, BY THE NUMBERS

1. Old Montreal: 22,398,024 hashtag posts

2. Niagara Falls, 6,328,608 hashtag posts

3. Whistler Sliding Centre: 3,526,920 hashtag posts

4. Old Quebec: 2,565,213 hashtag posts

5. CN Tower 1,769,780 hashtag posts

6. Granville Island: 819,990 hashtag posts

7. Stanley Park: 789,493 hashtag posts

8. Mount Edith Cavell Trail: 621,494 hashtag posts

9. St. Lawrence Market: 148,592 hashtag posts

10. Icefields Parkway 140,754 hashtag posts

- With files form Becca Clarkson, CTVNewsVancouver.ca

