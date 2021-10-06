iHeartRadio
Olives sold in Quebec recalled due to bacteria

Olivera brand sliced olives have been recalled.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of Olivera brand sliced olives because they may allow the growth of a bacterium that can cause botulism.

The green and black sliced olives from Tony's Food Distribution were sold in Quebec in 2.84-litre bottles with an expiry date of July 3, 2023.

Customers are told to throw the olives away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The agency says there has been no illness associated with the product, but there may be more recalls.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled, but it can still make a person sick.

Symptoms can include facial paralysis, difficulty swallowing, blurred or double vision, slurred speech and, in severe cases, the disease can cause death.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 6, 2021

12

