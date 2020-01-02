Olofsson edges out Suzuki for December rookie of the month honours

Buffalo Sabres right wing Victor Olofsson narrowly beat Canadian centre Nick Suzuki for the NHL rookie of the month December title, the league said in a statement on Thursday.

Olofsson led all NHL rookie players in goals (6), points (14), power play goals (3) and power play points (5) in 14 games last month.

The 24-year-old Swede beat out Suzuki (1-9-10 in 14 games played), Alexandre Texier, of the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-6-9 in 14 GM), Dominik Kubalik, of the Chicago Blackhawks (5-3-8 in 15 MJ), Carson Soucy, of the Minnesota Wild (4-4-8 in 15 MJ), Filip Zadina, of the Detroit Red Wings (3-5-8 in 12 MJ), and Ilya Samsonov of the Washington Capitals (4-0-0, average 1.71; save percentage of, 927).

Olofsson started the month strong with three consecutive two-point games. He was also the most used rookie forward in the entire NHL in December, and the first Sabres rookie to rack up at least 14 points in the same month since Tyler Myers in March 2010 - he had accomplished this feat in 16 games.

Myers also won the Calder Trophy given to top NHL rookie.