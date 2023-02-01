iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Olymel announces two closures in Laval and Blainville; 170 jobs affected


The Olymel facility in Anjou is seen Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Olymel announced Wednesday the closure of two of its pork processing plants in Laval and Blainville, which will result in the loss of 170 jobs.

In a press release, the company, which specializes in pork and poultry processing, said the two closures were part of a reorganization plan it had already launched in 2021 to "optimize its operations."

The two plants will officially cease operations on April 28.

The Blainville plant, on the North Shore of Montreal, employs 134 people; the Laval plant employs 36.

The affected employees have already been notified; they will receive 12 weeks' notice of layoff, Olymel said.

They will have the option of being relocated to other company facilities. The "relocation plan" for the employees will be presented "in the next few weeks."

"The decision to close our two processing plants in Blainville and Laval is part of the reorganization that began more than a year ago and is due to the ability of other facilities to produce the same products and therefore achieve savings and efficiencies," said Olymel President and CEO Yanick Gervais.

"I believe that today's announcement should enable us to achieve our operational optimization objectives more rapidly in the context of an unfavorable economic conditions, with rising raw material costs, labour shortages and the weakness of certain markets all affecting the company's profitability," he added.

Reached by phone, the FTQ-affiliated United Food and Commercial Workers union said it was "sad to hear" about the closures.

The union promises to "do everything possible to facilitate the smooth transition of workers to other plants." It noted that with labour shortages, particularly in this area, these employees are in demand.

The union also stressed that the outplacement committee should be set up quickly.

The workers in these two factories produce ham, pâtés and charcuterie, marketed under the La Tour Eiffel and Nostrano brands. Olymel says that most of these brands will be maintained and that they will be produced in other facilities.

Olymel has several plants in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 1, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*