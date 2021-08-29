Olymel management announces agreement in principle with union

Management and the union of Olymel workers in Vallée-Jonction announced Aug. 29 that an agreement in principle had been reached, after a blitz of negotiations with a special mediator.

The union members will be convened "quickly" in a general assembly to present this new agreement in principle, said CSN-affiliated union in a press release, which will make no further comment until the vote is over.

Olymel had threatened to lay off more than 500 evening shift employees if no agreement was reached at the bargaining table by midnight. The measure still hangs over the heads of the strikers, as it has been postponed until Wednesday.

Olyme's senior vice-president Paul Beauchamp said that "the decision to abolish the evening shift is being put on hold to allow the union leadership to hold a general meeting of its members."

If the agreement is ratified by the union members, the measure will be dropped, Beauchamp added.

The strike, which entered its fifth month yesterday, has had an extremely negative economic impact on the company and the region.

"It continues to threaten humane slaughter and food waste, and has forced many Quebec hog producers to live in unacceptable conditions," he said in a news release.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet was pleased with the turn of events.

"I congratulate the parties on this new agreement in principle [...] the mediation blitz has paid off," he said.

He added that the union members will vote on Tuesday at a general assembly.

--This story was first reported in French by the Canadian Press on Aug. 29.