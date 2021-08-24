iHeartRadio
Olymel threatens to cut 500 jobs at Vallee-Jonction plant

photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Negotiations are still stalling between Olymel and the Vallée-Jonction Olymel Workers Union.

The employer is presenting an ultimatum to the workers and said that 500 positions will be eliminated if an agreement is not reached by Sunday evening.

"If no agreement is reached, the company will abolish the evening shift," the company warned Tuesday.

Olymel represents 80 per cent of the hog slaughter capacity in Quebec, according to the Union des producteurs agricoles du Québec (UPA).

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2021. 

