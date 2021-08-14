iHeartRadio
Olymel union and management reach agreement in principle after lengthy negotiations

The Olymel facility in Anjou is seen Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

An agreement in principle has been reached at the Olymel plant in Vallée-Jonction, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) announced Saturday.

According to the union, the agreement was reached on Friday night.

No details were given about the agreement, which will have to be ratified by the union's members at a date yet to be determined.

The union will not comment until then.

The workers had called a general strike on April 28. Numerous conciliation sessions were required before an agreement was reached. The issues in dispute were wages, hours of work and the length of the collective agreement.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 14, 2021.

