iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Olympian teaches adults to skate at first-of-its-kind event in Montreal


image.jpg

Olympic silver medalist Elizabeth Manley hit the ice in Montreal on Thursday for Skate Canada’s first-ever adult training camp.

Over 600 people signed up for the event with the former professional figure skater.

“You’re never too old. You really are never too old. Age is just a number. It really is,” said Manley.

Some participants in the three-day camp say they were inspired after watching their kids skate from the sidelines.

For the full story, watch the video report above from CTV News Montreal’s Amanda Kline.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*