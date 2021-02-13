Olympic dreams? Maybe not quite yet, as South Shore toddler's snowboarding skills go viral

It'll be many years before Zoe Barabe brings home Olympic gold for snowboarding. After all, she's only 18 months old. So until she's big enough to compete with the big kids, she'll settle for simple online stardom.

A video of Zoe shredding on a backyard slope has garnered millions of views on Tik Tok.

Her father, Guillaume Barabe, said it all started when he rented a snowboard for his daughter to ride on during Christmas. She immediately took to it.

“She got it the first time we put it on snow,” he said. “It was just the beginning of the hill but now I have to take my shovel and make it bigger.”

Now, little Zoe is riding almost every day, sometimes for up to 45 minutes at a time.

“It's amazing. Honestly, at first, we had the idea and hoped she'd like it and she enjoyed it right away. I guess it was the perfect little sport for her,” said her mom, Audrey Verrault.

As with all fun things on the Internet, the hates crept in, with some questioning whether the video was real.

“There were some comments like 'It's fake, it's a green screen,'” said Verrault. “They really don't know us if they think we could do something like that.”