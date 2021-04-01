Olympic Stadium management open to hosting NFL games

Olympic Stadium managers in Montreal say they are interested in hosting National Football League games.

Olympic Park, which manages the stadium for the Quebec government, said the organization is always open to the idea of hosting sporting events at the stadium.

On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league had targeted Canada for games as part of the expansion of its regular schedule from 16 to 17 games.

Starting in 2022, each NFL team will play a game outside the United States at least once every eight years. The NFL said it plans to focus initially on holding games in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Europe and South America.

Most of the best crowds in the history of the Canadian Football League have been at Olympic Stadium.

Edmonton Eskimos' Dan Kepley (42) and Joe Hollimon (29) chase Montreal Alouettes' John O'Leary as Eskimos' Herb Dobbins holds on during Grey Cup action in Montreal on Nov. 27, 1977. On a hard, icy field at Olympic Stadium, Alouettes players Tony Proudfoot and Wally Buono came up with the idea of using staples on the bottom of the teams' shoes to increase traction. The move worked as Montreal waltzed past Edmonton 41-6. THE CANADIAN PRESS

In 1977, the Montreal Alouettes played a game in front of a CFL record 69,093 fans.

The Alouettes now play their home games at Percival Molson Stadium, an outdoor stadium that seats about 25,000 fans.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.