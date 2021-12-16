Omicron variant has teachers' federation worried about air quality in Quebec schools

With the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus ever-present in Quebec, one teachers' federation is asking that the government focus on making sure air quality in schools remains high.

The Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) points out 50 per cent of new COVID-19 cases are currently being reported in schools.

"The number of cases of COVID-19 in school-aged children is four times higher in Quebec than in Ontario, which shows that we need to do better," said Sylvain Mallette, president of the FAE. "While health constraints are tightening everywhere, it is inconceivable that the government would stand idly by and watch what is happening in the school system."

The group is calling for air exchangers to be installed to ensure proper air quality and "avoid potential closures or disruptions of educational services in public schools."

According to the federation, as of Dec. 13, there are 4,853 active COVID-19 cases in Quebec public schools, including students and staff.

"Despite the 376 air exchangers that the government provided to the most 'problematic' classrooms during the fall, this was clearly insufficient," the federation states. "The methodology used by the minister of education to measure the level of CO2 in classrooms has been judged insufficient by many experts."

It is believed that the Omicron variant is two to three times more contagious than the Delta variant, something the FAE fears could quickly provoke the closure of schools across the province.

"Rather than implementing air exchangers in a handful of schools, the government should extend this measure to all schools that lack mechanical or adequate ventilation," Mallette notes.

The FAE says it is worried that more school closures could harm students in both the short and long term.

"The Quebec government has a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of students and staff who go to school every day," it stressed, pointing out Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge had promised "no matter how many air exchangers are needed, they will be provided."

The FAE says it wants to see air exchangers widely available in public schools as soon as possible.