Omicron wave — not vaccine mandates — biggest challenge to truckers, CEO of trucking firm says

Mandatory vaccinations for truck drivers haven't created any headaches for executives at trucking and logistics specialist TFI International. It is the absence of employees who had to isolate themselves in January because of the Omicron variant that has been a challenge for the Quebec company, according to its president and CEO Alain Bédard.

January is shaping up to be the best January "ever" for the company, despite the adoption of the vaccination requirement for truckers crossing the border on Jan. 15, the executive said on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results.

"Vaccination at TFI is not an issue at all," he said. "In Canada, most of our truckers are vaccinated. '

Management had time to anticipate the requirement and convince holdouts, he said.

"We told the employees: 'You're free, it's your choice, we respect that, but, guys, you know, at some point it's going to become impossible to cross the border if you're not vaccinated.' We have a few truckers that have said 'no', though. What we do with them is we keep them in Canada and they don't cross the border anymore."

Prior to the requirement, several business representatives had asked Ottawa to extend the Jan. 15 deadline for Canadian truckers who want to avoid a 14-day quarantine when crossing the border from the United States.

For TFI, it was not the vaccine requirement that created difficulties, but the high contagiousness of the Omicron variant. He noted that "a lot of people" got sick in the U.S. in January.

"It has been an issue in terms of servicing clients."

Bedard made his comments as downtown Ottawa has been paralyzed by protests by opponents of the health measures for 12 days. The movement began with truckers opposed to the vaccine requirement, but it has broadened to express frustration with the health measures.

