On Patriots' Day, statue of Jean-Oliver Chenier restored to its place in Viger Square

A monument honouring one of the leaders of the Patriotes Rebellion has retaken its place in Viger Square on the national holiday held in that historic event's honour.

On Monday, the City of Montreal's executive committee announced that following a major restoration by the city's Bureau of Fine Arts, the statue of Jean-Olivier Chenier has been restored to its usual place in front of the Universite de Montreal Hospital Centre's research centre.

Chenier was among the leaders of the rebellion, which took place between 1837 and 1838.

In a statement, the city called the return of the statue “an important milestone” in the square's redevelopment.

“Square Viger occupies an important place in Montreal history. More than 160 years ago, municipal public authorities already had the quality of life of citizens at heart. This same spirit animates us and we have made all the necessary efforts to ensure that what was the very first public garden in our city regains its letters of nobility, for the benefit of all those who will reclaim the place. The 21st century Viger Square will be greener, visually clear, contemporary, friendly, safe and accessible,” said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.