On top of the smog, severe thunderstorms may hit parts of southern Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southern Quebec. As of right now, Montreal is facing a thunderstorm watch:

The warning is in effect for:

Bellechasse area

Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans area

Lévis area

Lotbinière area

Portneuf area

Québec area

Saint-Lambert area

Valcartier - Stoneham area

Meantime, a thunderstorm watch is in place for the following areas:

Metro Montréal - Laval

Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe area

Vaudreuil area

Valleyfield - Beauharnois area

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area

Sherbrooke area

Quebec City

Conditions are favourable for strong and potentially damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

The news is coupled with a smog warning issued in parts of the province. The smog is a result of ongoing forest fires in Ontario and Manitoba.

Environment Canada is warning Quebecers: “when thunder roars, go indoors!”