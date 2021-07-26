iHeartRadio
On top of the smog, severe thunderstorms may hit parts of southern Quebec

image.jpg

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southern Quebec. As of right now, Montreal is facing a thunderstorm watch:

The warning is in effect for:

  • Bellechasse area
  • Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans area
  • Lévis area
  • Lotbinière area
  • Portneuf area
  • Québec area
  • Saint-Lambert area
  • Valcartier - Stoneham area

Meantime, a thunderstorm watch is in place for the following areas:

  • Metro Montréal - Laval
  • Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe area
  • Vaudreuil area
  • Valleyfield - Beauharnois area
  • Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area
  • Sherbrooke area
  • Quebec City

Conditions are favourable for strong and potentially damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

The news is coupled with a smog warning issued in parts of the province. The smog is a result of ongoing forest fires in Ontario and Manitoba. 

Environment Canada is warning Quebecers: “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

