On top of the smog, severe thunderstorms may hit parts of southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southern Quebec. As of right now, Montreal is facing a thunderstorm watch:
The warning is in effect for:
- Bellechasse area
- Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans area
- Lévis area
- Lotbinière area
- Portneuf area
- Québec area
- Saint-Lambert area
- Valcartier - Stoneham area
Meantime, a thunderstorm watch is in place for the following areas:
- Metro Montréal - Laval
- Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe area
- Vaudreuil area
- Valleyfield - Beauharnois area
- Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area
- Sherbrooke area
- Quebec City
Conditions are favourable for strong and potentially damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.
The news is coupled with a smog warning issued in parts of the province. The smog is a result of ongoing forest fires in Ontario and Manitoba.
Environment Canada is warning Quebecers: “when thunder roars, go indoors!”