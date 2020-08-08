Once home to dozens of COVID-19 cases, long-term care facility returning to normal

One long-term care home hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic has found a way to turn things around.

In April, Grace Dart Extended Care Centre was seeing dozens of residents test positive for the novel coronavirus, and staff estimated that around 90 people died due to the virus.

"I was isolated in one of the COVID units for about a month I guess," said John Brjich, who contracted the virus.

Now, the residence has only a handful of cases and things have drastically improved.

With a second wave likely coming, orderly Adrien Lucces-Pierre said the facility has everything in place to deal with it.

All who enter the facility, including staff, are screened for the virus and visitors and caregivers are trained how to wear protective equipment properly.

In response to complaints of inadequate staffing at the height of the crisis, the facility added 39 orderlies-in-training and more are expected.

In addition, Grace Dart is transitioning from having four people in a room to a maximum of two to curb transmission potential. Eventually, the residence hopes to have single occupancy rooms only.

Brjich is one of those who now has his own private room.

"Those of us who are left, we are the lucky ones," he said.

Activities are also resuming for residents, who are divided into groups.

"They've been starting bringing them down doing activities outside here like barbeques doing sports activities in the all," said recreation team leader Diana Mulrooney.