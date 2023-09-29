One arrest at Montreal climate protest that drew hundreds

One person was arrested Friday as hundreds of protestors marched through the streets of Montreal to denounce the government’s response to climate change.

The sea of people made their way from the base of Mount Royal Park to Rene Levesque Boulevard throughout the afternoon.

One person was arrested for obstructing a police officer, while another was given a municipal bylaw ticket for blocking traffic, said Montreal police (SPVM). The circumstances around the arrest were not disclosed.

The protest was otherwise peaceful, said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Many of the demonstrators were students, who called for collective action to address climate change.

“I think what’s most important is to get all the different actors on board, the public sector, the private sector, NGOs,civil society, to work together to co-create solutions to climate change,” said 26-year-old Hajar Tazi.

Others expressed concern about a lack of hope for the planet’s future.

“Our goal is to get ourselves into streets and encourage other people to get into the street. I think one of the big failings right now or barriers to the climate movement is the sense of futility that all of us are feeling,” said Courtney Kirkby.

Demonstrators spilled across the road to block traffic on several streets throughout the afternoon, including Park Avenue and Rene Levesque Boulevard.

All affected lanes reopened by 6:30 p.m., said police.

Une manifestation est en cours sur l’avenue du parc à #Montreal pour dénoncer l’inaction du gouvernement en lien avec l’urgence climatique. #manifencours #noovoinfo pic.twitter.com/X5mrI818le