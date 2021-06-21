iHeartRadio
One dead after tornado touches down in Mascouche, Que., mayor says

image.jpg

One person has died and two people are reported injured Monday after a tornado ripped through the Mascouche region, north of Montreal.

The city's mayor, Guillaume Tremblay, confirmed the fatality to TVA. Two other people also have minor injuries. Tremblay is asking anyone who does not live there to avoid the area. 

Environment Canada spokesperson Peter Kimbell confirmed a tornado touched down on the off-island suburb 46 kilometres north of Montreal around 4 p.m.

Philippe Meunier told CTV News his daughter spotted a tornado in a residential area of Mascouche around 3:45 p.m.

Tornade à Mascouche �� pic.twitter.com/fnSsvImSLu

— Philippe Meunier (@maxiwheat1979) June 21, 2021

Photos on social media show extensive damage to certain streets and downed trees as residents assess the aftermath of the tornado. 

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the Greater Montreal area. 

More to come.

 

