One dead and one injured as a motorcycle spins out of control and crashes

Surete du Quebec

A motorcycle swerved and crashed Saturday afternoon on Chemin du Fleuve in Coteau-du-Lac, west of Montreal, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver.

Speed and an illegal attempt to pass could have contributed to the driver losing control of his bike around 12:45 p.m., said the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

Two accident scene reconstruction experts went to scene to analyze the accident scene.

A bypass was put in place on Chemin du Fleuve to allow traffic to flow while the investigation was conducted.

Police confirmed the death of the passenger in the early evening.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 16, 2021. 

