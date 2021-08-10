One dead and two injured in head-on collision in Joliette, Que.

A 25-year-old driver has died after a collision in Saint-Paul, Que., about an hour northeast of Montreal in the Joliette region, in Lanaudière.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Route 343.

The driver tried to avoid a vehicle that was stopped in front of him by passing it on the left, but he ended up driving into oncoming traffic and was unable to avoid the collision with a semi-truck pulling a trailer.

Two other people were transported to the hospital after the accident.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the collision.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision struck a power pole, requiring the intervention of Hydro-Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 10, 2021.