iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

One dead and two seriously injured in a head-on collision in Mirabel


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A collision on Highway 50 in Mirabel, in the Laurentians, left one person dead and two seriously injured Wednesday night.

The collision occurred shortly after midnight at Montée Saint-Rémi. A westbound driver veered out of his lane and hit a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured, but his life is not in danger, the SQ said.

However, his passenger was not as lucky. The 46-year-old woman from Saint-Jérôme was in critical condition and was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

The lone driver, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries but is not feared for his life. He will be seen by police when his condition permits.

Highway 50 was closed in both directions for several hours to allow investigators to process the scene. The SQ says that impaired driving or speeding is not the primary cause of the accident.

The investigation is continuing.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 22, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*