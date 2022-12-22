One dead and two seriously injured in a head-on collision in Mirabel

A collision on Highway 50 in Mirabel, in the Laurentians, left one person dead and two seriously injured Wednesday night.

The collision occurred shortly after midnight at Montée Saint-Rémi. A westbound driver veered out of his lane and hit a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured, but his life is not in danger, the SQ said.

However, his passenger was not as lucky. The 46-year-old woman from Saint-Jérôme was in critical condition and was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

The lone driver, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries but is not feared for his life. He will be seen by police when his condition permits.

Highway 50 was closed in both directions for several hours to allow investigators to process the scene. The SQ says that impaired driving or speeding is not the primary cause of the accident.

The investigation is continuing.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 22, 2022