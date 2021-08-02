One dead. at least four injured in Riviere-des-Praries shooting

One person has died and at least four people were injured Monday after gunshots were fired towards a residential building in Riviere-des-Praries.

Police responded to several calls at around 7 p.m. reporting the shots near 54th Avenue on Perras Boulevard.

One of the victims was reported dead at 9:30 p.m. Officers are now treating the investigation as a homicide.

The condition of the other four injured victims is unknown.

(Image courtesy of Antoinette Delli Compagni)

The area has been taped off while investigators survey the scene.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated