One dead, one injured in Dollard-des-Ormeaux house fire

A 72-year-old man is dead after a fire in a single-family home in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, say firefighters.

The fire started at about 5 p.m. in the basement of the home on Woodside St. near Sunnybrooke Blvd.

When firefighters arrived, they found the man on the first floor, already deceased, said Patrick Fournel of Montreal Fire.

A woman in her 70s was also found at the scene and has been taken to hospital, where she's in critical condition.

The fire department is still at the scene, Fournel said, and the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

