iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

One dead, one injured in Dollard-des-Ormeaux house fire

image.jpg

A 72-year-old man is dead after a fire in a single-family home in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, say firefighters.

The fire started at about 5 p.m. in the basement of the home on Woodside St. near Sunnybrooke Blvd. 

When firefighters arrived, they found the man on the first floor, already deceased, said Patrick Fournel of Montreal Fire.

A woman in her 70s was also found at the scene and has been taken to hospital, where she's in critical condition.

The fire department is still at the scene, Fournel said, and the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error