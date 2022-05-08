One dead, two injured in Abitibi crash

A driver died and two people were seriously injured in an accident Sunday afternoon in Saint-Félix-de-Dalquier, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 109.

It was possibly a head-on collision, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

The driver of one of the two vehicles involved, a woman in her fifties, was killed. The passenger, a teenager, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle also suffered significant injuries, but his life is not in danger.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on May 8, 2022.