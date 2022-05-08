iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

One dead, two injured in Abitibi crash

Surete du Quebec

A driver died and two people were seriously injured in an accident Sunday afternoon in Saint-Félix-de-Dalquier, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 109.

It was possibly a head-on collision, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

The driver of one of the two vehicles involved, a woman in her fifties, was killed. The passenger, a teenager, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle also suffered significant injuries, but his life is not in danger.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on May 8, 2022.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error