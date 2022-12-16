One dead, two seriously injured in Lanaudiere, Que. car crash

A driver in his forties lost his life Thursday evening when his SUV collided with another car in Saint-Paul, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

Two others were seriously injured in the collision.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Brassard Boulevard (Route 343).

The 49-year-old SUV driver veered out of his lane before coming face-to-face with a sedan travelling in the opposite direction, according to initial information gathered by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The driver was ejected from his vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The sedan's occupants, a man and a woman in their 30s, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the SQ. They were transported to hospital.

Highway 343 was completely closed in the area while police conducted their operations.

"We already know that speed may have played a role" in this collision, SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay confirmed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 16, 2022.