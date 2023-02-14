iHeartRadio
One group is trying to save jobs at the Montreal Gazette


gazette-pic

After major cuts were announced in the newsroom of the Montreal Gazette, Jonthan Goldbloom was among the people that came together to create the group "Friends of the Montreal Gazette."

The group is raising awareness and looking for solutions to the 25 percent cuts at the paper announced by Postmedia.

Goldbloom told CJAD 800's Elias Makos that the Gazette is getting to a bare bones number of people in the newsroom, and that more cuts will make it unrealistic to properly cover a place as big as Montreal.

In less than a week, the group's petition to have Postmedia look for other options has gotten over 2000 signatures.

You can see it here: https://www.change.org/p/letter-to-bert-archer-lettre-%C3%A0-bert-archer

