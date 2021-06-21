iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

One injured after five-alarm fire at Quebec City apartment building

More than 80 firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire at an apartment building in Quebec City Monday, June 21, 2021. (Source: Twitter/@SPCIQ)

One person was sent to hospital after a five-alarm fire seriously damaged a two-storey apartment building in Quebec City Monday afternoon, firefighters say.

Firefighters declared a fifth alarm around 3 p.m. after responding to a fire at 4720 d'Argenteuil St. The fire spread to the roof of the building.

The local fire service said in a tweet that the building was evacuated, affecting more than 20 people. More than 80 firefighters are tackling the blaze. 

INCENDIE | 5e alarme | 4720 rue d’Argenteuil | Immeuble résidentiel de 24 logements sur 2 étages | Plus de 20 personnes évacuées | 1 personne blessée prise en charge par les paramédics | Incendie s’est propagé à la toiture pic.twitter.com/toBoyOjA3C

— Service incendie de la Ville de Québec (@SPCIQ) June 21, 2021

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error