One injured after five-alarm fire at Quebec City apartment building

One person was sent to hospital after a five-alarm fire seriously damaged a two-storey apartment building in Quebec City Monday afternoon, firefighters say.

Firefighters declared a fifth alarm around 3 p.m. after responding to a fire at 4720 d'Argenteuil St. The fire spread to the roof of the building.

The local fire service said in a tweet that the building was evacuated, affecting more than 20 people. More than 80 firefighters are tackling the blaze.

