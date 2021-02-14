One injured in three-car pile-up on the Metropolitan in Montreal

An investigation is underway to clarify the circumstances of an accident involving three vehicles on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East in Montreal, where a man was injured.

The accident involving a semi-trailer truck occurred at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, near the St-Laurent Blvd. and St-Denis St. exit.

"According to the first information we have, a 53-foot trailer truck was traveling normally on the highway and the latter collided with a stationary automobile, without occupants," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Claude Denis.

The owner of the car, however, was found lying on the road a little further on. It was not immediately clear why the latter had left his vehicle before the collision with the semi-trailer, or even if he was indeed behind the wheel.

"The injured man was taken to hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition. Obviously, he will be met when his condition allows it," said Denis. "An investigation has been opened in connection with this collision."

An SQ accident scene reconstruction expert was requested on the scene and the section of the highway in question east was closed to traffic, motorists being diverted to the service road.

The driver of the third vehicle, struck in a chain reaction after the first impact with the truck, was not injured, nor was the truck driver.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021.