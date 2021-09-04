One injured, one arrested in Quebec City stabbing

A woman was assaulted with a knife on Friday evening in the Vieux-Moulin district in Quebec City

The suspect, a 47-year-old man, was arrested by officers from the Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ).

At around 9:00 p.m., a call to 911 was made concerning a stabbing in a residence on rue Léa-Roback.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police found the victim, who had sustained body injuries.

She was taken to a hospital, but there was no fear for her life on Friday night.

-- This article by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 4, 2021.