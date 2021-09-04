iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

One injured, one arrested in Quebec City stabbing

image.png

A woman was assaulted with a knife on Friday evening in the Vieux-Moulin district in Quebec City

The suspect, a 47-year-old man, was arrested by officers from the Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ).

At around 9:00 p.m., a call to 911 was made concerning a stabbing in a residence on rue Léa-Roback.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police found the victim, who had sustained body injuries.

She was taken to a hospital, but there was no fear for her life on Friday night.

-- This article by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 4, 2021.

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error