One injured, one arrested in Quebec City stabbing
A woman was assaulted with a knife on Friday evening in the Vieux-Moulin district in Quebec City
The suspect, a 47-year-old man, was arrested by officers from the Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ).
At around 9:00 p.m., a call to 911 was made concerning a stabbing in a residence on rue Léa-Roback.
Upon arrival at the scene, the police found the victim, who had sustained body injuries.
She was taken to a hospital, but there was no fear for her life on Friday night.
