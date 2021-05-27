One lane in each direction set to open on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge starting Friday

Those commuters on either side of the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge got some welcome news Thursday when they learned a lane will be reopened in each direction on the heavily trafficked bridge.

Minister of Transport Francois Bonnardel and Minister Responsible for the Montreal region Chantal Rouleau announced that as of 5 a.m. Friday, one lane will be safe to drive in each direction.

"The work done in the last few days allows for a safe partial reopening for all types of vehicles," read a news release from the transport ministry.

The MTQ is still advising road users to avoid the area if possible as significant traffic congestion is expected particularly during morning and evening rush hours.

The ministry advises either telecommuting or taking Highway 30 if possible.

"Crews are working tirelessly to allow the gradual reopening of the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge," said Bonnardel in the release. "I want to make it clear that the bridge is safe. In no case would I have authorized this reopening if I was not certain that it was safe."

"The game plan for reopening the remaining lanes remains unchanged," continued Bonnardel, "and we will keep you informed, as we have from the beginning, as the situation evolves. "

Pont de l’Île-aux-Tourtes ��



Dès demain matin, nous allons ouvrir une voie par direction aux usagers de la route. Je tiens à préciser que le pont est sécuritaire.



Le plan de match pour l’ouverture des autres voies demeure inchangé et nous vous tiendrons informés.



⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3Rzo0prFED

The bridge was closed after drilling work damaged support bars. It has been under maintenance since 2016 pending a reconstruction plan.

There are three stages of construction currently ongoing:

Replacing the damaged rods

Adding external reinforcement structures

Reinforcing girders with carbon fibre polymer

The ministry said two lanes should be open during rush hour in the peak direction as of June 7, and two lanes open at all times by June 14.

Full capacity is expected by June 21.

During regular operation, 87,000 vehicles traverse the bridge including many heavy trucks.