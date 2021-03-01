iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

One man arrested in alleged shooting attempt in Longueuil

One man was arrested following an alleged shooting attempt in Longueuil early Monday morning (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News).

A man has been arrested in Longueuil following an alleged shooting near the Pierre Boucher hospital early Monday morning.

At around midnight, officers received a report of gunfire near Beliveau and Jacques-Cartier Blvd. 

(Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, allegedly fired at least four shots at another person, who was not injured. The victim is a 30-year-old male.

Police located the suspect near the scene in his vehicle and arrested him. 

Officers seized a long gun in his car.

Please say the two people involved probably knew each other. According to police, the victim has offered "little cooperation."

The suspect was scheduled to appear in the Longueuil courthouse on several firearm-related charges. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error