One man dead after apartment fire in Quebec

A 63-year-old man is dead after an apartment fire in Shawinigan, Que., a small city northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police (Surete du Quebec) say the blaze was first reported to local firefighters at around 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found without vital signs inside the apartment and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say they are investigating the fire, but don't currently believe it to be suspicious.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainvaille says the fire was confined to the victim's apartment.

The major crimes division has been assigned to the case and a forensic technician is being dispatched to analyze the scene.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2021.