One man dead after head-on crash in Saint-Lin-Laurentides


A 34-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash in Saint-Lin-Laurentides on March 14, 2023.

A 34-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, say Quebec provincial police (SQ).

Officers were called to Route 158, about 70 kilometres north of Montreal, around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The man who died on scene was the only person in the vehicle.

The lone driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive.

Route 158 is closed between Route 330 and Route 24 as police investigate.

It’s not yet known if speed or intoxication were factors in the crash.

