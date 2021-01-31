One man killed and another seriously injured in head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships

A man in his 40s died and another man suffered serious injuries after a head-on collision between two vehicles late Saturday afternoon in Coaticook in the Eastern Townships, just under two hours southeast of Montreal.

The accident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Chemin Riendeau.

Upon arriving at the scene of the collision, firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate one of the two drivers.

The other man's death was pronounced at the hospital later that evening.

Re-enactment agents were dispatched to the scene.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2021.