One man likely pushed out of window, another found unconscious: Montreal police

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after two men were injured in Plateau-Mont-Royal, one of whom appears to have been pushed out an apartment window while the other was found unconscious inside the building.

According to a police spokesperson, a 911 call was made around 2:45 p.m. concerning an altercation involving "many people" in an apartment building on Villeneuve Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man outside the building who police suspect was pushed out of the window. The man was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police then located a second man inside the building.

The 25-year-old was unconscious with injuries to his upper body. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but his condition stabilized later in the evening.

Both men are known to the police, and the investigation is ongoing.