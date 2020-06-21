One motorcyclist was struck by an alleged drunk driver, while another struck a deer

Three people were injured Saturday after two accidents involving motorcycles on Quebec roads

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGE

A driver is facing charges after failing the breathalyser test after hitting a motorcycle on Saturday night on Highway 40 in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Montérégie.

The collision between the two vehicles occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Highway 40 West, at kilometer 34.

The driver of the motorcycle, a woman in her 40s, was thrown off her bike, which became embedded in the front of the vehicle.

“According to the information we have, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling normally when a vehicle struck the rear of the motorcycle head-on,” said SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp. “The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, with serious injuries, but which are not life threatening.”

The 47-year-old driver of the other vehicle was arrested for impaired driving after failing the breathalyser.

“The driver was released on a promise to appear in court. He will be charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving and obstructing the police,” said the SQ spokesperson.

MOTORBIKE HITS DEER

Another motorcyclist and his passenger were left in a state of shock after colliding with a deer Saturday evening, around 10:45 p.m., on rue Moulin in Saint-Nazaire-d'Acton, in Montérégie.

The driver escaped with minor injuries, but his passenger was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to the SQ.

“There is no offense under the Criminal Code. However, the motorcycle driver received a ticket because he did not have the class (on his license) to drive a motorcycle,” said Beauchamp.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2020.