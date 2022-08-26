iHeartRadio
One of four stolen Jean-Paul Riopelle lithographs recovered in Quebec

image.png

A raid on a Mirabel residence in Quebec resulted in police retrieving a Jean-Paul Riopelle lithograph that was stolen from the artist's studio in 2005.

A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) news release states that on June 30, 2005, four of Riopelle's works were stolen from his studio in Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac Masson.

Three are still missing.

Riopelle was a painter and sculptor from Quebec who died in 2002.

He worked in France and Quebec, and his art belongs to public collections in over 60 cities in 18 countries, according to the Jean-Paul Riopelle Foundation site.

His work is continually on rotation at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Police previously recovered three stolen Riopelle paintings in 2017 and in 2011, the SQ found two Riopelle statues that were broken and tossed in a wooded area 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

A downtown Montreal mural featuring Riopelle is slated to be unveiled this fall.

Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to call the SQ's info-line at 1-800-659-4264.

