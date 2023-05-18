iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

One of Quebec's most wanted criminals who escaped prison in 2019 was arrested in Montreal


Denis Begin, 58, is serving a life-sentence for second-degree murder but escaped from custody on Friday Feb. 15, 2019. (CTV Montreal)

An escaped convicted murderer on the most wanted list was captured by Montreal police on Monday, according to a news release from Correctional Services Canada (CSC).

Inmate Denis Begin had been at large after the then-58-year-old broke out of his minimum security unit at the Federal Training Centre on Feb. 15, 2019.

Begin had been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

Officials said he has also served two sentences for conspiracy to commit a criminal act.

CSC has investigated the circumstances surrounding Begin's escape, the release said.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*