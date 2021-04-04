iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

One person arrested after six cars damaged by heavy objects in West Island

Montreal police said a 24-year-old man was arrested after six vehicles were damaged by heavy objects in Pierrefonds on Sat., April 3, 2021. (Photo: Dee Tee/Facebook)

One person was arrested after six vehicles were damaged by large rocks or cinder blocks in the West Island on Saturday.

On Sunday, Montreal police said they had arrested a 24-year-old male. The incident happened a day earlier near Aumais St. and Lirette in Pierrefonds.

Police said the suspect was released on a promise to appear in court and that charges, if any, would be decided by the province's director of criminal and penal prosecutions.

Police said they are reaching out to the owners of the damaged vehicles. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error