One person dead in multi-vehicle accident on South Shore


A Longueuil police crest is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Longueuil police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash in Brossard, Que. Friday afternoon. 

Police received the call at around 4 p.m. to the intersection of Lapiniere Blvd. and Auteuil Ave.

Several vehicles are said to have been involved.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. 

The area is closed to traffic until further notice, police say. 

