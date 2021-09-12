One person has died and two injured after collision in eastern Quebec

A woman died and another person was seriously injured in a violent collision between two vehicles in Saint-Donat-de-Rimouski, Quebec on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Route 298.

According to Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre, "a northbound vehicle veered out of its lane and collided with a southbound vehicle."

The driver of the vehicle that veered out of its lane suffered significant injuries and as of Saturday evening, "he was in critical condition."

The passenger in the vehicle, who appeared to have only minor injuries, died in the evening at the hospital.

"The person involved in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries," said the SQ spokesperson.

An investigation is underway to try to understand the circumstances of this accident.

