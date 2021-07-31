iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

One person injured during Montreal pharmacy robbery

image.jpg

One person was injured when a Montreal pharmacy was robbed on Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred at 5:10 p.m. at a pharmacy located on Notre-Dame near Dube in Pointe-Aux-Trembles.

Two or three suspects went in and ordered employees to get on the ground.

One employee suffered stab wounds to their upper body but police said her injuries were not life threatening.

Other employees were tied up together and drugs and cash were stolen.

Police said psychological support is being offered to the employees.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error