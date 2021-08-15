iHeartRadio
One person injured in ultralight plane crash in rural Quebec: police

image.jpg

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has deployed a team of investigators to the site of an accident involving an ultralight aircraft in southern Quebec.

The Surete du Quebec say the crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. today in a rural area near the village of Roxton Falls in the township municipality of Roxton Canton, Que.

Police say the person who was on board the aircraft was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They say provincial investigators are working with federal authorities to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The safety board says it will gather information in order to assess what happened.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2021.

