One person is dead and another in hospital after two separate shootings in north Montreal

MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating whether two shootings Saturday night that left two one person dead and another in the hospital in north Montreal are connected.

At around 5:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was hit by at least one gunshot in Montreal North.

The incident took place on Martial St., near the intersection with Recollets Ave.

The victim was reportedly approached by a group of men and "at one point, at least one shot was fired in his direction," said an SPVM spokesperson.

The victim was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The suspects, "dark-skinned men in their 20s," allegedly fled on foot before getting into a "dark vehicle" according to the SPVM.

A second shooting occurred later that night when, at around 7 p.m., a man who was getting into a vehicle on Gouin Blvd. East in Riviere-des-Prairies was shot.

The shots appear to have come from another vehicle, which fled after the event according to the SPVM.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was transported to a hospital and his life is not in danger, according to SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

Investigators are investigating the circumstances of these crimes.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021.