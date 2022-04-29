One person missing after fire tears through 119-year-old hotel in Saint-Hyacinthe

One person is missing after a fierce blaze ripped through the Ottawa Hotel in Saint-Hyacinthe Thursday night.

At least 100 firefighters responded to the fire at 11 p.m., aided by numerous municipalities, including Saint-Pie, Saint-Dominique, Saint-Liboire, Saint-Valérien-de-Milton, Vallée du Richelieu, Saint-Jude, Beloeil and Granby.

By 1 a.m., part of the 1903 heritage building on Saint-Antoine Street had collapsed.

The flames also damaged nearby buildings and vehicles.

There were no reported injuries. However, one person has yet to be located.

The building encompassed three commercial premises and 30 apartments.

The Red Cross is onsite to take care of those affected by the blaze.

Firefighters say it is still too early to determine the cause of the fire, but damages are expected to exceed $1 million.